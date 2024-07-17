German businessman bags jail terms for contravening EU laws

A German court has handed down a significant prison sentence to a dual German-Russian citizen for violating the European Union (EU) sanctions after selling electronics to Russian companies for military use.

The 59-year-old man was found guilty of delivering 120,000 parts to Russia between January 2020 and May 2023, including components used in the Orlan-10 drone, which Russia deployed to attack Ukraine.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, and these sanctions have been strengthened since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Despite these sanctions, the defendant continued to supply Russian companies with electronics for military use, attempting to disguise the sales by using fake invoices and shipping documents for destinations like Hong Kong and Turkey.

The Stuttgart court took into account the defendant’s “criminal energy” for evading the sanctions, as well as the long period of the transactions and their considerable scope, when determining the sentence.

The court also considered the defendant’s confession and expression of regret, but ultimately handed down a substantial prison sentence of six years and nine months.

The defendant’s 54-year-old partner received a shorter suspended sentence for their involvement in the scheme. The court’s decision highlights the seriousness with which EU sanctions violations are treated and serves as a warning to individuals and companies attempting to circumvent these sanctions.

The EU sanctions are in place to pressure Russia to cease its aggressive actions in Ukraine and to protect European interests. By violating these sanctions, the defendant undermined these efforts and contributed to the ongoing conflict, putting national security and international relations at risk.