George, Jandor unite, promise Sanwo-Olu, other APC candidates defeat during election

A former Peoples Democratic Party’s Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George, and the party’s candidate for Lagos governorship election, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly called Jandor, have united with the sole aim of ending All Progressives Congress (APC) reign in the state during the upcoming general election.

They said that there was a need for them to unite before the poll so as to ensure that the PDP wrest power from the APC and end the party’s 24 years reign in the state.

A cold war between both individuals over some unresolved issues including the choice of running mate for the party’s gubernatorial candidate started shortly after the PDP primary.

In a statement by the Head, Media, and Communications, JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Ogunleye, the former national deputy chairman and the candidate met on Monday to resolve differences ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

George stated that there was no disagreement of any sort at the party again, describing himself as an irredentist member of the maor opposition party in the country

“The cold war between the National Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George and the governorship candidate of the party, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has been finally put to an end in a reconciliation and unity meeting held today.”

.George as saying that “personal differences would not affect his insistent on the rescue mission of the state from the grip of the marauders.

“The misgovernance and mismanagement of the resources of Lagos by the ruling APC over the years will be over in a matter of days as Lagosians will vote en-mass for Jandor.”

George enjoined all party members to unite and work hard to ensure the party wins in their respective local government areas.

Earlier, Adediran expressed gratitude to George for his magnanimity and fatherly oversight, commending the elder statesman for his untiring efforts over the years to deliver Lagos state from the clueless and inept successive governors.

Adediran said that with the resolve of the leadership to close ranks, the coast was now clear and the chances of the PDP in the general elections were much brighter.

He assured residents that the pains and hardship being experienced would be forgotten immediately after the PDP forms the government at the state and federal levels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

