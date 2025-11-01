Genoa sack Arsenal legend, Vieira, over poor results 

Italian league club, Genoa, have sacked manager, Patrick Vieira, following a disappointing run in this season’s opening fixtures.

Genoa relived the Gallic tactician of his duties following a 2-0 home loss to newly promoted Cremonese, expressing dissatisfaction over the winless run to their campaign consisting of three draws and six losses.

“Genoa CFC announces that Patrick Vieira is no longer the coach of the first team… the technical leadership of the first team has been entrusted on an interim basis to Roberto Murgita, assisted by Domenico Criscito,” the club said in a statement on Saturday confirming Vieira’s dismissal.

The former Crystal Palace gaffer, was appointed by the club in November 2024 with the side struggling in a relegation threatening 17th position but steered the side to an improved 13th. However, they made a dismal start to the new season, scoring four goals in nine matches, a stat termed one of the worst in the top flight history.

Interim manager, Murgita, begins his spell with the Rosoblu who are 20th on Serie A table with an game against Sassuolo on Monday.