33 C
Lagos
Saturday, November 1, 2025
spot_img
Sports

Genoa sack Arsenal legend, Vieira, over poor results 

By Felix Kuyinu

0
8

Italian league club, Genoa, have sacked manager, Patrick Vieira, following a disappointing run in this season’s opening fixtures.

Genoa relived the Gallic tactician of his duties following a 2-0 home loss to newly promoted Cremonese, expressing dissatisfaction over the winless run to their campaign consisting of three draws and six losses.

“Genoa CFC announces that Patrick Vieira is no longer the coach of the first team… the technical leadership of the first team has been entrusted on an interim basis to Roberto Murgita, assisted by Domenico Criscito,” the club said in a statement on Saturday confirming Vieira’s dismissal.

The former Crystal Palace gaffer, was appointed by the club in November 2024 with the side struggling in a relegation threatening 17th position but steered the side to an improved 13th. However, they made a dismal start to the new season, scoring four goals in nine matches, a stat termed one of the worst in the top flight history.

Interim manager, Murgita, begins his spell with the Rosoblu who are 20th on Serie A table with an game against Sassuolo on Monday.

Previous article
Trump’s claim on Christians’ massacre untrue – FG
Next article
Samia wins Tanzania presidential election amid protests

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.