President Bola Tinubu has led millions of politicians and residents of Yobe State to mourn a former governor, Abba Ibrahim, describing the deceased governor as a welfarist.

Tinubu said that the former governor and lawmaker would be remember by generations to come as a public officeholder who often placed progress and welfare of the people above all interests.

The former governor was pronounced dead by medical experts at a hospital in Mekkah, Saudi Arabia where he had gone to receive treatment for a protracted ailment.

The president, who received the passing of the ex-lawmaker with immense grief, extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator and the government as well as people of Yobe State.

According to him, ”Former Governor Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

”As a senator for 12 years, his wealth of experience was a guiding force in the National Assembly. Generations to come will remember him for always placing the progress and welfare of the people at the heart of his service,” the President added.