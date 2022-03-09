Seven anti-narcotic officers injure during NDLEA, drug dealers clashes in Taraba

No fewer than seven officials of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when they clashed with drug dealers in Taraba State.

The clashes were said to have started after the anti-narcotic officials stormed the Nukai market along Jalingo-Wukari road to arrest a suspected drug kingpin, Micha Godwin.

After NDLEA personnel arrested the suspected drug dealer and recovered the illicit drugs found with him, they were said to have been attacked by dozens of miscreants from the community that were loyal to the Godwin.

It was learnt that they arrived the scene in vehicles and were armed with weapons to prevent the the anti-narcotic officers from effecting the arrest.

The hoodlums, according to eyewitness, had asked the NDLEA officials to leave the suspect and but the anti-narcotic officials insisted on apprehending the alleged drug dealer and taking away the items recovered from him.

As gathered, the insistent of the NDLEA officials resulted in the attack that was confirmed by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA officials were attacked at about at about 2.30pm yesterday by the miscreants who also vandalised the agency’s operational vehicle during the attack.

Despite the attack, the officers managed to arrest their kingpin after recovering some quantities of illegal drugs from the suspect which thereafter they retreated to take their colleagues that had sustained injuries to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a reinforcement from the NDLEA State Command and other security agencies were deployed to rescue the operatives from the scene of attack.

While in custody, the drug dealer expressed his regrets for returning to deal in drugs businesses after serving the term handed out to him by the court for engaging the narcotics.

The kingpin also denied having knowledge of the attack by the hoodlums which led to the injury of the Agency officers and the damage of their vehicles.

“What happened today is bad for me because this is the second time I have been arrested and brought here but the first arrest was not like this. I do not know who invited the boys that attacked the NDLEA officers.”

According to the Executive Chairman of NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) , the attack of the NDLEA officers by the drug dealers upon apprehension is condemnable.

The NDLEA Chief ordered for immediate switch of plans to the new operational guidelines that will make officers well positioned to defend themselves adequately in the course of carrying out their duties.

He added by warning that henceforth any obstruction or attack on any NDLEA operatives in line of duty by suspects or their supporters would be reciprocated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

