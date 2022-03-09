Gender Equality will boost Nigeria’s growth, devt.- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined women in the advocacy for gender equality and said that the ideology would assist to fast-track growths and developments across the country.

Sanwo-Olu said that all societies where equal opportunities were provided for both female and male genders, they have often become the centre for commerce and benchmark for developed nations globally.

He stated that the idea became well understood after analyzing the level of growth and development achieved when the potentials of the two genders are optimally harnessed.

Also that like a bird, which requires the two wings to fly and soar, the desired levels of growth and development can only be achieved when the potentials of the two genders are optimally harnessed.

Sanwo-Olu made this declaration at the 2022 International Women’s Day Celebration yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos, with the theme: Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

He said that Lagos State today has one of the highest numbers of women in any State Cabinet in the country which was a deliberate decision as the Center of Excellence which we would demonstrate this in everything we do.

He added that the performances of his female colleagues in the cabinet who were currently overseeing activities in critical MDAs including Education, Agriculture, Works and Infrastructure, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Establishment, Training and Pensions, Sustainable Development Goals, Civic Engagement, Cabinet Office under the supervision of the Secretary to the State government (SSG) and Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, so are there women Legislators, female Judges, female Permanent Secretaries, and Heads of Government Agencies and Parastatals.

The Governor said that the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) is also a national pioneer in terms of mobilizing the efforts of women to contribute to governance and development; that the State is also a national pioneer in the introduction of a 6-month fully paid maternity leave and a paternity leave to allow fathers work-free time to support their partners after childbirth, which is are ways Lagos demonstrate its seriousness about improving the quality of the lives of women.

He added that in the last 34 months, we have remained faithful to our promise to improve the socio-economic status of our women by expanding the representation of women in our government is just the foundation of our commitment to empowering women by building various programs and policies which are being faithfully implemented, and the Micro-Enterprise Support Scheme initiated by Lagos Govt has directly impacted 5,000 women.

He also said that the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team in Lagos State is the national model and pacesetter in its area of operation in which today, when it comes to responsiveness in matters of gender-based violence, nobody is as proactive as Lagos State.

In his speech he assured women in Lagos that the government will continue to stand with you and work for you to ensure gender parity and fair representation at all levels of government. Together we will break the bias for a sustainable tomorrow.

He also promised that working with the support of hardworking and very resourceful women in the private sector, including the informal sector, plans are made for the collective dream of greater Lagos closer to reality than anyone can imagine.

