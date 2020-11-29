Gbajabiamila pushes for improve military funding after Borno farmers attack

Worried by incessant attacks and killing across Nigeria, the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, has pledged the green chamber’s commitment toward providing necessary support and relevant legislation aimed at improving military funding in the country.

He said the need to improve efficient service delivery and security of lives and property from internal and external aggression by the military through adequate funding had become imperative after the killings of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

The lawmaker said that the development reflected sad reality of the country’s insecurity and urgent need for more, improve and efficient military action against Boko Haram and other terrorists in the North East region and other part of the country.

Condemning the killing through a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said that it was saddening that the country lost the farmers during such time Nigeria was focusing on self-sufficiency in rice farming.

According to him, the House is determined and ready to provide all necessary support, including the ongoing budgeting process to ensure that funds are allocated for the security agencies to carry out their mandate of wiping out the terrorists.

“It’s unfortunate that about 50 of our countrymen lost their lives to the barbaric and inhuman action of the insurgents at this time.

“This incident is one too many for us as a country. Here were innocent citizens going about their lives of looking for their daily bread to cater for their families. But are murdered in a most gruesome manner.

“Their lives should not go in vain. This should call for more action from our military. As a House, we are ever ready to give them all the necessary support, especially through budgetary allocation, to deal decisively with the insurgents. My heart goes out to the families of the murdered farmers,” the statement said.