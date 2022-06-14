Gbajabiamila condemns APC, others pry. patterns after over 170 lose return tickets

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has questioned the primaries of political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) held across the country, that denied over 170 lawmakers return tickets to contest 2023 election.

Gbajabiamila said that some of the lawmakers could not secure their return tickets due to the delegates system adopted by the leadership of parties which allowed the new winners to emerge during the exercise.

He noted that, as if the house knew what would transpire during the primary, it kicked against the delegate system and backed direct primaries in the amended Electoral Act which was awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.

He expressed his displeasure on Tuesday in his opening remarks to the lawmaker at the resumption of plenary after over one month of recess, approved to allow lawmakers to participate in their party primaries across the country.

That clause of the Electoral Act had to be expunged, allowing political parties to decide their mode of primaries to select their candidates for various elective offices.

It would be recalled that the mode of party primaries prevented the amended Act from being signed into law by the president resulting in an outcry from members of the opposition parties.

On February 25, amid outcry over his delayed assent to the legislation, President Buhari assented to the Act barely a week before the expiration of the window he had to take a decision on the legislation, as required by the Nigerian Constitution.

Aside from that, Buhari had also withheld his assent, citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections, security challenges, and possible manipulation of electoral processes by political players as part of the reasons for his decision.

Thereafter, the House re-amended the law to include the direct and indirect primary options while the Senate re-adjusted it to include the direct, indirect, and consensus modes of selecting political parties’ candidates.

Both chambers later passed a harmonised version on January 25 – the final agreed version of the amendment to Clause 84 which included the direct, indirect, and consensus primary modes.

Before now, there had been unsuccessful attempts to amend the nation’s electoral laws during the 8th National Assembly led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

But lawmakers in the 9th National Assembly successfully amended the act, although they also had an initial setback over the decision to make the direct mode of primary compulsory for political parties in 2021.

