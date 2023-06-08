Gbadebo condemns Lagos Assembly on property right adjustment

The Labour Party candidate during gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has condemned move by the State House of Assembly to adjust rights on property ownership in the state, described proposal as regressive and does not conform with Lagos status.

Rhodes-Vivour said that considering a bill that seeks to reverse property rights in favor of indigenes at expense of the constitutional recognition of citizenship undermines the fundamental rights of individuals.

He added that the plan poses a significant threat to the principles of inclusivity and social cohesion that the country’s forefathers lay down which had been embraced by millions of Nigerians.

In a statement released on Thursday through his official social media handle, the LP candidate stressed that the move would further result to division among Lagosians, ending the hospitality that had often set the state apart from others across the country.

Rhodes-Vivour argued that rather than consider such bill that undermines principle of private ownership and economic development, the house should pass laws that would form a strong wall around the traditional institution to conserve and protect it from been distorted.

According to the statement, “As a politician deeply committed to upholding the principles of fairness, equality, and justice, I strongly condemn the comments of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for considering a bill that seeks to reverse property rights in favor of indigenes at the expense of the constitutional recognition of citizenship. This move not only undermines the fundamental rights of individuals but also poses a significant threat to the principles of inclusivity and social cohesion that our great nation, Nigeria, stands for.

“The Nigerian Constitution, which serves as the supreme law of the land, recognizes the rights of all citizens, regardless of their ethnic or cultural background, to own and enjoy property. This fundamental constitutional provision is grounded in the belief that every citizen should be treated equally under the law, irrespective of their origin or indigeneship. It is a crucial pillar of our democracy and must be safeguarded at all costs.

“By considering this regressive bill, the Speaker disregards the spirit of the Nigerian Constitution and perpetuates a discriminatory system that divides our society along ethnic lines. Regrettably, this move threatens to erode our progress in promoting unity, national integration, and equal opportunities for all Nigerians.

“Furthermore, it is crucial to recognize that property rights are vital to economic development and individual empowerment. The proposed bill undermines the principle of private ownership and could severely affect investment, economic growth, and overall prosperity in Lagos State. By considering such legislation, the Speaker is sending a damaging message to local and international investors, discouraging their participation and confidence in the state’s economy.

“For years, I have strongly advocated for state-sponsored scholarship programs targeting indigenous Lagosians and special housing, healthcare, and economic interventions. I also believe in affirmative action, where 50% of political appointments are reserved for indigenes. More importantly, I have advocated (and continue to advocate) for state laws that protect our heritage, historical sites, and traditional institution from political vandalism. Royal houses must be protected by the law to determine their Kings without political interference.

“Additionally, legislation delivering justice, in terms of financial compensation, for lands the government appropriated from indigenous families across Lagos state in Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ojo, Ikorodu, and Badagry is long overdue.

“As a progressive politician (in the real sense of the word), I firmly believe that the government’s role is to create an enabling environment that fosters unity, equality, and economic progress for all citizens. It is also the government’s responsibility to protect the rights and welfare of every Nigerian, irrespective of their state of origin or indigeneship.

“Therefore, I call upon well-meaning Lagosians, civil society organizations, elder statesmen, and every citizen to resist this divisive and unconstitutional bill. The Speaker should focus his efforts on legislation that promotes inclusivity, social justice, and the overall welfare of all residents of Lagos State. We also look forward to a State Assembly pursuing legislation to tackle youth unemployment and address the misappropriation of public funds and infrastructure financing. We can only build a stronger, more prosperous, and harmonious society for all Nigerians by promoting unity and equal rights”.

