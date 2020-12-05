Gbadamosi faults INEC’s procedures for Lagos bye-election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Lagos-East senatorial bye-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has faulted the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) on timing for voting and other procedures adopted for the exercise in the state.
Gbadamosi added that INEC deployed the electoral materials to the wards late and that this was responsbile for the delay in the voting processes, saying, the voting started very late.
He noted that the procedures adopted by INEC further indicated that the electoral umpire had concluded plans to favour some candidates above the others during the poll.
The PDP candidate made the allegations against INEC during an interview with newsmen while reacting over the process after casting his vote at his polling unit in Ikorodu on Saturday.
Gbadamosi said: “I cannot say whether it is going this way or that way but I have to say that I am very apprehensive giving the history of INEC and their way of conducting election. You can see that the election did not start on time and it was expected to start at 8am but kicked off at 9: 22am.