Gbadamosi faults INEC’s procedures for Lagos bye-election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Lagos-East senatorial bye-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has faulted the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) on timing for voting and other procedures adopted for the exercise in the state.

Gbadamosi added that INEC deployed the electoral materials to the wards late and that this was responsbile for the delay in the voting processes, saying, the voting started very late.

He noted that the procedures adopted by INEC further indicated that the electoral umpire had concluded plans to favour some candidates above the others during the poll.

The PDP candidate made the allegations against INEC during an interview with newsmen while reacting over the process after casting his vote at his polling unit in Ikorodu on Saturday.

Gbadamosi said: “I cannot say whether it is going this way or that way but I have to say that I am very apprehensive giving the history of INEC and their way of conducting election. You can see that the election did not start on time and it was expected to start at 8am but kicked off at 9: 22am.

“Clearly there had not been enough voter education and people are not voting. But all in all, so far, it seems to be calm although I had that there were some disturbances earlier and we know where that often comes from on the streets inside ward A1 in Isikalu, where some hoodlums that were from the other side.

“These are the things that we needed to watch out for and end in our democracy. We need to end violence and thuggery because when some people believe that violence will continue to hand them victory and they do it and get away with it, it will continue to happen until the people begin to stand up and end it headlong”.

He, however, appealed to the electorate to leave their homes and exercise their civic rights to ensure a free and fair electoral process in the state.