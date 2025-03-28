Gaza needs 4,500 blood packs monthly for victims treatment- WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over a severe shortage of blood supplies and trauma care materials, for wounded victims in Gaza, warning that the territory needs at least 4,500 blood units per month to meet urgent medical needs.

WHO stated that the current monthly supply is inadequate to meet the blood require for treatment of victims in need of surgeries, trauma care and others.

According to Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative, the occupied Palestinian territory faces a severe blood shortage, with only less than 500 units available, far below the 4,500 units needed monthly for trauma, surgeries, and deliveries.

He also warned of severe shortages of food and essential medical supplies, as the Israeli military has blocked aid convoys from entering the enclave since March 2, adding that more than half of the hospitals receiving trauma cases have a bed occupancy rate of over 80%.

“Trauma is increasing, but the capacity to treat is decreasing,” said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, at a UN briefing in Geneva.

“This is absolutely a top priority; WHO is ready to bring that in, at least part of that, but unfortunately, there’s nothing yet allowed in,” he added.

Pepperkorm stated during a United Nations briefing on Friday that the lack of essential medical supplies is compounding the crisis, and that urgent restocking is needed of trauma supplies like fluids and antibiotics for wounded patients.

He also highlighted increasing barriers to deploying international medical teams. Since March 18, only six staff from emergency medical teams (EMTs) have been permitted entry into Gaza, while 34 remain stuck in Jordan awaiting approval.

“In recent weeks, the denial rate for EMTs entering Gaza has surged to between 40 to 50% with key specialists like vascular surgeons being blocked. External fixators for broken bones have completely run out,” Peeperkom said.

Meanwhile, medical evacuations have largely slowed down and daily medical evacuations have stopped since Rafah’s closure, with only limited transfers via Kerem Shalom, he said.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900 others and shattering the January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,900 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.