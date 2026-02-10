Gauff suffers upsets against Cocciaretto in Qatar

World No 5 female tennis player Coco Gauff has lost in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, to world No 57 counterpart Elisabetta Cocciaretto, ending her 2026 run at the Qatar Open.

The US tennis player’s defeat came barely 24 hours after an exhausting 5-7 6-7 doubles match with Canadian player, Victoria Mboko, a loss that brought fatigue, which was obvious in the game against the Italian, Cocciaretto.

The reigning French Open champion lost in just over 90 minutes against the Italian on Tuesday in the round of 32.

Gauff put up more of a fight in the first set, but was broken three times in the second by the impressive Italian.

After entering the contest as a lucky loser, she picked up her first win in four tries against Gauff.

Following the two days, Gauff will have a chance to redeem herself in just five days when she enters the Dubai Tennis Championships.