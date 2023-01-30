Report on Interest
under logo

Shettima: What Fayemi can learn from Tinubu’s running…

The Guild

Police kill two robbery suspects, recover arms in Edo

Esther Kalu

National ID card registration turns messy for Lagos JAMB…

The Guild
FootballSports

Gattuso resigns as Valencia manager over poor performance

By News Desk

By The Guild

After efforts to inculcate his football philosophies in players in Spanish football club, Valencia, Italian football manager, Gennaro Gattuso, has left the La Liga club.

Gattuso left the Spanish football giant after just seven months in charge over the team’s continued poor form in the current season.

The 45years old AC Milan and Napoli former boss signed a two-year deal when he was unveiled last summer to restore the club to its pride of place.

But Valencia have lost eight of his 18 league matches in charge and sits 14th, just a point above the bottom three, after Sunday’s loss at Real Valladolid.

Valencia said former Italy midfielder Gattuso’s departure had been “decided by mutual agreement”, so as to avoid any hitches from both parties.

The former defensive midfielder’s exit leaves Los Ches, who were UEFA champions league two-time runner-up, searching for a fifth manager in less than three years.

Valencia stalwart Voro Gonzalez will take charge of the team in the meantime in his eighth stint as caretaker manager of the club.

The Guild 8312 posts 12 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: