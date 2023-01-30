Gattuso resigns as Valencia manager over poor performance

After efforts to inculcate his football philosophies in players in Spanish football club, Valencia, Italian football manager, Gennaro Gattuso, has left the La Liga club.

Gattuso left the Spanish football giant after just seven months in charge over the team’s continued poor form in the current season.

The 45years old AC Milan and Napoli former boss signed a two-year deal when he was unveiled last summer to restore the club to its pride of place.

But Valencia have lost eight of his 18 league matches in charge and sits 14th, just a point above the bottom three, after Sunday’s loss at Real Valladolid.

Valencia said former Italy midfielder Gattuso’s departure had been “decided by mutual agreement”, so as to avoid any hitches from both parties.

The former defensive midfielder’s exit leaves Los Ches, who were UEFA champions league two-time runner-up, searching for a fifth manager in less than three years.

Valencia stalwart Voro Gonzalez will take charge of the team in the meantime in his eighth stint as caretaker manager of the club.

