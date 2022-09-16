Gas explosion wrecks building, injure one in Spain

Gas explosion has destroyed a building and left at least one woman with varying degrees of injuries in Madrid’s downtown axis of Spain.

The explosion which damaged the building was said to have been caused by a leaking gas which caught fire causing the wreck.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the local emergency service through its social media handle disclosed that the fire was suspended by the timely intervention of the fire service personnel.

It also disclosed that the injured woman has been taken to the hospital and was responding to treatment.

As gathered, the State broadcasting media also confirmed that the explosion had apparently been caused by a gas leakage.

Many buildings in Madrid’s downtown are old and decrepit, with rundown infrastructure that frequently causes accidents.

Earlier this week a water pipe broke, flooding part of the Comillas neighbourhood, and last year a gas explosion destroyed a building in La Latina area, killing four people.

