Gas explosion rocks Lagos community, injure two

A devastating fire has left two people severely injured and causing extensive damage at a Rhapsody restaurant in Lagos State.

The restaurant which is located at shoprite palm mall lekki was engulfed by fire after a gas explosion, according to an eye witness.

The incident which occured on Saturday around 7:00 pm. did not exceed to other part of the mall, as its the shop that was only affected.

According to the eye witness, two other people escaped the tragic outbreak with slight injuries.

The severely injured individuals have been admitted with the help of the lagos state emergency management agency (lasema), and the situation is now under control.