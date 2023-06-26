Gas explosion rocks Lagos Community, four residents injure

No fewer than four person’s have been reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when a gas explosion occurred in Agege axis Lagos State.

The four injured victims include a man and three women who were trying to escape from the scene of the explosion after it occurred.

As gathered, the incident occurred in the early hours on Monday beside the Apostolic Church in Agege.

The explosion was said to have erupted from a gas shop following a leakage from one of the cylinders stored by the owner.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), rescuers were able to contain the ensuing inferno from escalating to adjourning shops and nearby buildings.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the injured suffered second degree burns and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“No loss of life. However, four adults (three females) and an adult male sustained various degrees of injuries (second degree burns) as a result of the incident and have been attended to by the agency’s pre hospital care, alongside LASAMBUS .

“The victims have also been moved to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja where they could get adequate treatment from medical experts.

“The inferno has been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“A post incident assessment was conducted by the agency’s LRT alongside LASG Fire. The shop has been cordoned to avert secondary incident. The operation had been concluded,” he said.

