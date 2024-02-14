No fewer than 18 shops were razed and property worth millions of Naira destroyed when a midnight gas explosion occurred in Iju Ishaga axis of Lagos State.

The incident was reported at 10:04 pm and was caused by the off-loading of six numbers of 75-50(kg) gas cylinders from a stationed mini truck to a gas shop in the community.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the explosion occurred when head of one of the cylinders gave way, exploded and suddenly resulted in a fire disaster that ravaged the community.

This was confirmed by the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who also said ”there is no traces of casualty nor injury as the operations moved towards a conclusion.”

She also revealed that the fire has been confined to the tanker and the adjoining row of shops it spread to as concerted efforts were ongoing to forestall further spread to protect the environment and property including the nearby Kerosene Petroleum Filling Station.

Adeseye also said that normalcy had returned to the area but advised Lagosians to refrain from housing inflammable materials in residential areas