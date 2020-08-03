Gas explosion kills 35yr-old man in Lagos

Tragedy struck at Orile Iganmu axis of Lagos after a gas explosion claimed life of an artisan who was reported to be working on a truck when a gas cylinder exploded in the man’s workshop on Monday afternoon, leaving four other people severely injured.

As gathered, the gas explosion was said to have been caused by leakages from the cylinder that supply the man’s welding machine fossil and that the incident could have been averted had the discharge was noticed on time.

The Guild learnt that both remains of the technician was disclosed to have been removed and taken to mortuary and that other people that were injured were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said that the deceased, identified as Ajibola Olaoye, a 35-year-old man, was working with his welding equipment when the incident occurred.

LASEMA, through a statement by its Head, Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, said that the area of the incident was cordoned off immediately to prevent another explosion after the arrival of first responders.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with an unknown registration number as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“However, an adult male (Ajibola Olaoye, 35yrs) lost his life at the scene of the incident and four adult males sustained different degrees of injuries and had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT. LRT, Police, LNSC, and LASG fire service are responders at the scene as the entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

“The dead victim (Ajibola Olaoye), was bagged by the LRT and handed over to his family in the presence of Officers of the Nigerian Police Force from Amukoko Division. The entire area has been cordoned off,” the statement read.