Ganguje’s former aide decamps from APC to ADC

The former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje’s ex-aide, Salihu Yakasai, has officially defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Yakasai, who previously served as Director-General of Media and Communications, announced his resignation from the APC in a statement, explaining that the decision followed extensive consultations with family members, political associates, and supporters.

He confirmed that he had formally withdrawn his membership from the ruling party and completed his registration with the ADC, describing the move as the start of a new phase in his political career.

The former aide also urged his supporters to join him in the ADC, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to deliver credible leadership and effective governance for Nigerians.

Yakasai’s defection adds another chapter to his political journey. He had previously left the APC in 2022 to join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), where he contested the 2023 Kano State governorship election before returning to the ruling party.

His latest move comes amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the ADC continues to attract notable figures across the country’s political landscape.

As of filing, the APC has not officially responded to his resignation.