Gangs of Lagos film, a mockery of our Heritage- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed dissatisfaction over the content of the blockbuster movie, Gangs of Lagos, asking that the producers make necessary adjustments to the film.

Sanwo-Olu said that the the film misrepresented culture of Lagos and portrayed it in a derogatory manner which was considered offensive.

The governor’s stance was made public by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, who stressed that the ministry would not allow mockery of Lagos heritage.

The Commissioner, in a statement released yesterday, expressed her disappointment with the promoters of the film, Jade Osiberu, and Kemi Akindoju, for portraying the Eyo Masquerade as a gun-wielding villain while adorning the full traditional regalia. She said: “We are of the opinion that the production of the film ‘The Gang of Lagos’ is very unprofessional and misleading while its content is derogatory of our culture, with the intention to desecrate the revered heritage of the people of Lagos. It is an unjust profiling of a people and culture as being barbaric and nefarious. It depicts a gang of murderers rampaging across the State”. Akinbile-Yussuf maintained that the Adamu Orisha, popularly known as the Eyo Festival, is rarely observed and only comes up as a traditional rite of passage for Obas, revered Chiefs, and eminent Lagosians. She added that the Eyo Masquerade is equally used as a symbol of honour for remarkable historical events. It signifies a sweeping renewal, a purification ritual to usher in a new beginning, a beckoning of new light, acknowledging the blessings of the ancestors of Lagosians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

