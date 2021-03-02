Ganduje’s ex-media aide breaks silence after release from DSS detention

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje’s former Special Adviser on media, Salihu Yakassai, has broken silence on his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS), describing the duration as trying times for him.

Yakassai added that the campaign and agitation from Nigerians through various social media platforms against his continued detention further aid his release from the law enforcement detention.

The former aide to the governor, in a statement released on his official social media handle on Tuesday, few hours after his released by DSS, thanked God for bringing him out of the agency’s detention alive considering the allegations raised against him.

Yakassai, who sacked by Ganduje while in detention over what he described as unguided comment, was allegedly arrested by the law enforcement agency for demanding the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari after about 300 schoolgirls were abducted from their dormitories in Zamfara State.

The statement reads: “Alhamdulilah I’ve regained my freedom. I’ve nothing but love to all those who added their voice 1 way or the other during my trying times. Especially the #FreeDawisu ARMY and others who played a critical role in my release, family as well as close friends. Thank U (you)

“As expected, I have thousands of messages, forgive me I miss yours, I will try and reply all to the best of my ability within the coming days, but just know that I love and appreciate you all. Your thunderous vibrations reached the walls of my detention, it was massive”, he added.

While terminating his appointment, Ganduje stressed that Yakassai’s appointment was terminated over his inability to differentiate during a conversation with the public between personal opinion and official stand.

The former aide comment on the president’s competence to address security challenges across the country were considered contrary to position of All Progressives Congress (APC), which he was serving.

Ganduje, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said Yakasai cannot continue to serve in a government that he does not believe in and differentiate between personal opinion and official stand.

Ganduje, meanwhile, warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

Following the news of the abduction of the students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Yakassai had questioned the APC government’s effort to protect its citizens, thereby calling for the resignation of the President.