Ganduje works on flushing PDP, others out of Ondo

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, and the lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, have met to discuss strategy that could aid the party to outsmart the opposition parties.

As gathered, the meeting lasted for over an hour.with both personalities reviewing their strengths and ability to prevent opposition parties to capitalist on the weakness during the November 16, 2024 poll in the State.

The meeting between both personalities was held at the residence of the lawmaker, in the Abuja yesterday.

Ganduje, who described the visit as “Father and Son” affairs, defiled the heavy downpour of the night to visit Ibrahim for the meeting.

The former Governor of Kano State stressed that there is no cause for alarm, as he was visiting his political son to engage in family talks on the progress of the party in Ondo State, especially as it affects the forthcoming Governorship election and others.

While welcoming the National Chairman to his home, Jimoh described Ganduje as a father and highly respect statesman.

According to him, the chairman is always welcome in my home, all the time.

The Senator later presented some copies of the Aseyori strategy book series to the former Governor.