Ganduje, Shararau end rift, mobilise followers for reconciliation meeting

After several months of infighting that had resulted in destructions of property worth millions of naira, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and a former governor and senator representing Kano central, Ibrahim Shekarau, have signaled an end to the rift between them over who holds the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in the state.

Both leaders have also agreed to mobilise their followers to participate in the reconciliation meeting organised by the six-member National/state Joint Supervisory Committee set up by the APC national leadership to resolve all differences affecting peace among members.

They were seen in a picture released by the Kano Governor’s aide shocking their hands, an action that indicated that they have agreed to sheath their sword.

The Joint Supervisory Committee chaired by the state governor, Ganduje, would commence seating tomorrow, February 11th, to address members’ grievances and decide formations of the new party structure in the state.

Other members of the committee include Shekarau, Zanfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, former speaker house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Abba Ali while the representatives of the headquarters.

Confirming the developments, Ganduje said that the committee has concluded necessary arrangements to receive other members of the committee for a reconciliation meeting in the state which begins on Friday.

Through a statement released by Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, on Thursday, the governor stressed that a venue has been secured for the meeting scheduled to hold in the state capital and expected has within seven days to submit its report.

Ganduje assured members of the National Secretariat of the APC and party stakeholders in the state of the committee’s readiness to give a voice to all concerns with a view to bringing unity and progress in the party in the state and the nation in general.

