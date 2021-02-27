Ganduje sacks media aide after asking Buhari to resign

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has terminated the appointment of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, for demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign over abduction of schoolgirls in Zamfara state.

Ganduje said that Yakassai’s appointment was terminated over his inability to differentiate during a conversation with the public between personal opinion and official stand.

Yakassai was sacked hours after he was arrested and detained by the Department of State Security (DSS) over his utterances on the president’s competence to address security challenges in the country that were considered contrary to position of All Progressives Congress (APC), which he is serving.

Ganduje, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, on Saturday, said Yakasai cannot continue to serve in a government that he does not believe in and differentiate between personal opinion and official stand.

Ganduje, meanwhile, warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

Following the news of the abduction of the students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Yakassai had questioned the APC government’s effort to protect its citizens, thereby calling for the resignation of the President.