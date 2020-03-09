Ganduje sacks Emir Sanusi over allege N3.4bn fraud

By. Abubakar zaharadden kano

After investigating reports of financial misappropriation leveled against Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, the State Government has approved his sack from office.

The sack of the monarch was approved during a State Executive Council meeting chaired by the State Governor, Umar Ganduje, on Monday.

At the meeting, the executive unanimously approved that the monarch should cease from parading itself as the Emir of Kano.

The dethronement was confirmed by Secretary to Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, shortly after a special council meeting, stressing that all reports were considered before the approval was made.

Alhaji said: “The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the State Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the Government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.

“It is on record and in so many instances Malam Muhammad Sanusi 11 has been found breaching part 3 section (a-e) of Kano State Emirate law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of Kano Emirates.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 of section13 of the Kano State Emirate law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“Sanusi’s removal was reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of kano Emirate built over a thousand years ago.

“The Governor calls on the general public to remain calm, law-abiding and go about their businesses without fear; while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed’, he added.

Sources further disclosed that the dethronement of the monarch was further fueled by series of allegations leveled against him since assuming the throne.