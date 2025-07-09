Ganduje resumes office as FAAN chairman after quitting APC NWC

Former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has officially resumed duties as Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Board, days after stepping down from the party’s National Working Committee.

Ganduje resumed as Chairman of the FAAN Board barely two weeks after exiting the APC’s top leadership position on health grounds.

He was appointed to the role in January 2025 by President Bola Tinubu but had not assumed office until now.

The former Kano State Governor was inaugurated alongside other members of the board during a ceremony held in Abuja, which was also attended by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

Speaking during the inauguration, Keyamo charged the newly inaugurated board to support FAAN and carry out their duties as stipulated in the FAAN Act.

According to him, “As we inaugurate this new board, we carry the weight of expectation that we must continue to foster an environment where aviation can thrive, connect diverse regions, and promote socioeconomic development across our nation.

“The challenges we face are numerous, from infrastructure deficits to the ever-evolving dynamics of global aviation. Yet, I am confident that the wealth of experience and expertise that each of you brings to this board will be instrumental in steering FAAN towards achieving its mission.

“Your role demands a meticulous approach to governance, a commitment to transparency, and an unwavering dedication to the principles enshrined in the Federal Airports Authority Act. These include: ensuring safety and security, promoting sustainable development, enhancing passenger experience, and fostering collaboration.”

Responding to the minister, Ganduje pledged the commitment and support of the board members in ensuring the progress of FAAN and the Ministry.

“I assure you, in conjunction with the executive management, we will ensure service delivery because that is the whole essence of FAAN,” the former governor said.

“Service delivery is becoming more and more complicated because there are so many stakeholder institutions, both at the national level and the international level.

“And we must be conscious of Nigeria as a country that is a leading country in Africa. Therefore, we must exhibit our services to the best international standards.