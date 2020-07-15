Ganduje reshuffles cabinet, redeploys three commissioners 

The Kano Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the redeployment of three commissioners to other ministries and assigned portfolio to a newly inaugurated commissioner.

He said the need to deliver on his mandate to the residents who overwhelmingly voted him for the second term of four years necessitated the redeployment for effective service delivery.

The Governor noted that the redeployment was a testament of commissioners’ dedication to service and enjoined to remain committed for the overall development of the state.

Ganduje, through a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, listed the redployed commissioners to include Mahmud Muhammad Dansantsi, moved from Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Housing and Transport.

Others are Barrister M.A. Lawan, moved from Ministry of Housing and Transport to Ministry of Justice; Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar, moved from Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Commerce, and Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi, the newly appointed Commissioner who is posted to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

He noted that the the reshuffled cabinet is with immediate effect.

The Governor urged the commissioners and all other commissioners to continue observing COVID-19 protocols as enunciated by health professionals.

“They should make sure that the protocols of hand washing with soap and running water, use of sanitizer, use of face masks and social distancing are obeyed in their offices and homes,” the statement read.