Ganduje reshuffles cabinet, redeploys Attorney-General, two others

In a bid to ensure effectiveness in governance, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved redeployment of three commissioners including the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to other ministries and assigned portfolio to a newly inaugurated commissioner.

Ganduje redeployed the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, to Ministry of Commerce while the erstwhile commissioner in the ministry, Mahmud Dansantsi, was move to Housing and Transport.

The governor replaced the Attorney-General with Barrister M.A. Lawan, former commissioner for Housing and Transport; and Idris Rimi, the newly appointed commissioner, was deployed to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Ganduje stated that the need to deliver on his mandate to residents who overwhelmingly voted him for the second term of four years necessitated the redeployment for effective service delivery.

The Governor noted that the redeployment was testament of commissioners’ dedication to service and enjoined the aides to remain committed for the overall development of the state.

Ganduje, through a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, noted that the exercise takes immediate effect.

The Governor urged the commissioners and all other commissioners to continue observing COVID-19 protocols as enunciated by health professionals.

“They should make sure that the protocols of hand washing with soap and running water, use of sanitizer, use of face masks and social distancing are obey in their offices and homes,” the statement read.