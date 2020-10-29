Ganduje reinstates suspended media aide, Yakasai

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reinstated his media aide, Tanko Yakasai, who was suspended for critising President Muhmmadu Buhari over his alleged inaction to plight of Nigerian youths calling for outright scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force over brutality and extra-judicial killings of innocent citizens.

Trouble started two weeks ago when Tanko, who was visibly perturbed by the President’s deafening silence and his then alleged failure to address Nigerians on the issues of police brutality which had attracted international outcry and condemnation after more than 72 hours of protests both online and offline, lambasted the Buhari-led administration.

The media aide, had through a post on his social media page, described the President Buhari-led administration as lacking in empathy despite outcry from Nigerians, which he said, was loud enough for any responsible leader to take action.

Not satisfied with Tanko’s comment on the raging issue, Ganduje suspended the aide and cautioned other public officials from what he described as ‘unguarded comments’ capable of heating up the polity.

But, confirming his reinstatement on Thursday through his social media page, Yakasai commended his supporters including close friends and family members for their solidarity during such times when his suspension lasted.