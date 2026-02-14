Ganduje pushes for El-Rufai’s arrest over missing activist, Dadiyata

The Kano State former governor, Umar Ganduje, has firmly rejected allegations by his former Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, linking him to the disappearance of social analyst Abubakar Idris, popularly call Dadiyata, saying the ex-governor’s must be investigated.

Ganduje described the El-Rufai’s allegation as reckless, unfounded and a clear attempt to shift responsibility for an incident that occurred entirely within Kaduna State.

He stated this on Saturday through a statement released by former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in Kano state, Muhammad Garba,

He emphasised that Dadiyata lived and operated in Kaduna, where he was widely known for directing his criticisms at the Kaduna state government.

According to him, there is no credible record suggesting that the activist’s primary focus was the Kano state government or Ganduje.

“Everyone in Kaduna knew the nature of the criticism he made and who it was directed at,” he stated, noting that responsibility for security in Kaduna at the time rested with the state government and the relevant federal security agencies operating there.

The statement called for careful scrutiny of El-Rufai’s recent remarks, stressing that such serious allegations must be supported by verifiable evidence rather than political rhetoric. Dragging Ganduje into the matter without proof, Garba said, not only politicizes a painful and unresolved episode but also risks further confusing the public over an already sensitive case.

Contrasting the political climates of both states during the period in question, the former governor maintained that his administration was marked by tolerance for criticism, open media engagement and acceptance of opposition voices.

“Unlike many political leaders who maintained strained relationships with the media, we allowed scrutiny, accommodated critical voices and even learned from dissenting perspectives,” he said.

He added that there was no record of arrests, intimidation or harassment of journalists or critics in Kano during Ganduje’s tenure.

He further observed that public discourse surrounding Dadiyata’s disappearance has, over the years, centred largely on events within Kaduna state and noted further that former Senator Shehu Sani had openly remarked that many individuals within the state were reluctant to speak publicly about the case, while commentator Reno Omokri previously raised allegations questioning how the matter was handled at the time.

Ganduje also expressed concern over El-Rufai’s claim that a police officer allegedly confessed to being sent from Kano to abduct Dadiyata. He questioned why such grave information, if credible, was not formally disclosed to investigative authorities or pursued transparently through appropriate security channels at the time.

“It is difficult to reconcile a claim of having no prior knowledge of the individual with simultaneously making detailed assertions about who was responsible,” he noted.

While reiterating sympathy for Dadiyata’s family, Ganduje stressed that the priority should remain on uncovering the truth through lawful and transparent investigative processes.