Ganduje lays auditorium foundation in late Ajimobi’s honour

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has laid the foundation of Resource Auditorium at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS), University of Ibadan, donated to the university by Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF).

He explained that the exercise was part of activities marking the first posthumous birthday and 3rd Annual Roundtable Discussion in honour of the deceased who was the immediate past governor of Oyo State, put together by the foundation.

Ganduje while turning the sod, said that late Ajimobi, who left office in May last year and died June this year, would be remembered for his efforts to develop the state.

Through a statement by the Kano state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Garba, the governor particularly eulogises Ajimobi for his immense contribution to the development of the education sector.

Speaking at the occasion, the widow, who doubles as President of the foundation, Dr Florence Ajimobi, extolled virtues of her husband whom she said had the interest of his people at heart.

She said the foundation decided to enter into a collaboration with the Institute by institutionalizing the annual Roundtable, adding that the auditorium centre would be commissioned on December 17, next year which coincides with the second anniversary of his death.

She also hinted that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the university and the foundation.

In his remark, the Director, Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, Professor Tajudeen Akanji, described Ajimobi as a man of peace, adding that the collaboration would ensure the sustenance of the development agenda and legacies of Senator Ajimobi.

Wife of Kano state governor, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje and family; acting vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Babalola Ekanola; and the state commissioner for information, Malam Garba joined the Ajimobi’s at the foundation laying ceremony.