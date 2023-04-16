Ganduje begs Kano residents for forgiveness ahead tenure expiration

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has asked residents to forgive him and overlook his shortcomings in over seven years, barely one month to the end of his administration

Ganduje said that the people should consider him as a human being that do not have any immune against mistakes.

The governor, who made the appeal while attending a Ramadan Tafseer in Al-Fruqan Jumaat Mosque, Alu Avenue Kano, said he has very few days to leave office, hence the need to seek forgiveness.

He said on his side, he had forgiven anyone who offended him and he wanted them to also forgive him.

“With this, I can say that the end of my tenure has come as a governor of Kano state. I am bidding you farewell and I wish you all the best in life.

“For those whom we have offended, already our Imam has preached about forgiveness. From my own side, I have forgiven you all. Whatever someone said about me I forgive him. I also beg you to forgive me. Thank you, ” Ganduje said.

In another Tafseer session, headed by Sheikh Nasidi Abubakar Gorondutse, Ganduje said, “I spent 6 year as a commissioner in Kano, 8 years as deputy governor and now 8 years as governor of Kano state. So I must thank Almighty God for this blessings.

“But for this long period, there must be some places where I did right and where I did wrong. Sometimes someone will commit an offence on your behalf. For whatever wrong I did, please I seek for your forgiveness,” he begged.

However, following the release of the twin videos on social media platforms, there were thousands of reactions from people within and outside Kano state.

While some people said they had forgiven him, others commended the governor for seeking forgiveness.

On the other hand, some gave conditions under which they could accept his plea, with few others saying they would never forgive him.

One Mas’ud Abdulhamid said, “We have forgiven you your Excellency, may Almighty God forgive us all.”

Reedwan Shagari said “Kano people will miss a good and kind hearted governor. Ganduje is kind despite all the sabotage people are doing to him, but he don’t care.”

Yakuba Magaji Mani said “Where is our cleric, Abduljabbar? Release him if you want us to forgive you.”

“We forgive you Baba. May God increase you in health, ” said Mustapha Idris Abdullahi.

Mubarak Sani Lambu said “Please Kano people let us forgive and forget. Let’s forgive Baba Ganduje.”

