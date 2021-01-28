Gambian tourism minister pays working visit to Badagry

The Gambian Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hamat Bah, will be in Badagry in March this year on a working visit. The visit is aimed at exploring areas of cooperation between the Gambia and Badagry.

Speaking on the visit, the Tourism Supervisor for Environment and Tourism, Badagry Local Government Area, Nunayon Samson Apata said the visit was to also build synergy between Badagry and the Gambia in tourism business. Apata said: “I actually invited the Gambian Tourism Board to visit Badagry last year. They came, we met and discussed on possible ways to collaborate. During our meeting last year, the minister was impressed with what he saw and the reports he got. He promised that Badagry will be part of the places he will visit when he comes to Nigeria in March. He has just confirmed the visit”

Apata said the ancient city on Badagry is putting together a programme that will make the visit a memorable one. He said: “We are ready to receive him and it is going to be a very robust display from our cultural troupes and other displays. We will also visit tourist sites in Badagry and look at business opportunities. We are going to look at areas of partnership. It is not going to be an ordinary partnership. It will be an impactful one that will benefit the tourism business in Badagry and also be beneficial to the Gambia.