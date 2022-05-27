Gambian Govt. to suspend public officials over activist death

Following the release of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) report on violation of an activist, Muhammed Sandeng, the Gambian government has said it would suspend all public officials involved his death.

The Gambian government said that public officials who have been mentioned by the Commission, relating to the torturing and killing of the activist in detention during former president, Yahya Jammeh’s brutal dictatorship, are still serving in various areas of the public and security services.

The government added that it would take necessary steps for their immediate suspension from service, while they work on other lawful means to effect their dismissal, termination or compulsory retirement as each case may require.

According to the Gambian Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dawda Jallow, the Gambia government would immediately suspend all public officials that are implicated in the TRRC report.

“We note that certain individuals who have been adversely mentioned by the Commission continue to serve in various areas of the public and security services.”

“The government shall take steps for their immediate suspension from service while we work on a lawful means to effect their dismissal, termination or compulsory retirement as each case may require.”

The Gambian Minister for Justice reiterated that the implementation of the Whitepaper must be transparent and inclusive with clear timelines and measurable outcomes.

Jallow, however assured that the government is fully committed to the implementation as outlined in the Whitepaper, saying they have been given a unique opportunity to change the trajectory of the country, noting that posterity will judge the actions.

