The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Governor Advisory Council (GAC) endorsement of the second term ambition of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, does not foreclose the ambition of anyone aiming to challenge him for the seat since the pronouncement does translate to an automatic ticket.

Lagos APC stressed that the door remains permanently open for anyone including a former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, members of its Campaign Organisation (AMCO), and other APC loyalists that aimed to challenge the governor’s second-term ambition during the gubernatorial primary in the state.

The party promised to give an equal opportunity to all aspirants irrespective of their status in the party and that this cut across other elective offices across the state.

Lagos APC’s stance was confirmed by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Yesiru Karamo, through a statement made available to newsmen across the state.

The party’s stance came after the Chairman of the AMCO group and former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Wale Oluwo, disclosed that their aim was to ensure members of the campaign group become APC candidates for all elective offices during 2023 general election in the state.

Oluwo further described the GAC, one of the most powerful gatherings within the party structure, as a non-governmental organisation and that they were not recognised by the APC constitution.

Karamo, while reacting to the developments, described AMCO as a clandestine group and that such group and others have been banned from the party due to their divisive tendencies.

According to him, it is distasteful and unacceptable for a group purportedly committed to our party to take the role of opposition within. “But as a Democratic Party, we remain committed to providing a level playing for all aspirants for various offices and ensuring internal democracy”, he added. The acting publicity secretary stated that while they welcome former members who hitherto for other parties, the Lagos APC would not allow unnecessarily heat up the polity with unguided utterances. “The process of reconciliation is also especially in Lagos State making steady progress. Therefore, our returning members will be expected to conduct themselves in a manner acceptable under our party’s constitution, rules, and guidelines. “As a party, we remain proud of the landmark achievements of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He has not only kept faith with kernel of his social contract with Lagosians, the THEMES agenda, he has returned the state to the path of steady progress. He has been a symbol of responsible, stable, responsive, humane, and humble leadership. He has indeed delivered on the policies and the politics”.

