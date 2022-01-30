GAC rates Sanwo-Olu’s performance satisfactory against replacement rumour

Members of Lagos State Governing Advisory Council (GAC) have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, administration and performance as a reaction to report circulating in public that the GAC had settled for another person likely to replace the governor on completion of four years term in office.

They indicated that Sanwo-Olu, since assuming office, had continued doing well in the area of infrastructure and programs that touch lives, and performing up to expectations of Lagosians, particularly those of them seating on the governing table.

According to them, the current administration led by the governor is currently working daily on making the state become better placed globally among its peers.

The entire members of the body agreed that Sanwo-Olu’s job was satisfactory in the best interest of the state’s residents, just as they distanced their table from speculations flying around that the body had anointed another person as a replacement for the governor’s seat.

The GAC stated this yesterday through a statement released to debunk claims that the body had picked the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, as the successor to the incumbent governor.

Part of the statement reads: “The attention of the Governance Advisory Council has been drawn to a vexatious post circulating on WhatsApp purporting that the GAC, party leaders, and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified such an anonymous post with any response. However, because of the possibility that some unwary persons may believe the words contained therein and interpret them as factual, the GAC would like to state that the GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu as governor. Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

“Also that the process of picking a Governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord, and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

“It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor. Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission has not signaled the commencement of the process for the governorship election in Lagos State.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a 4-year tenure which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently sub-judice. Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents. And finally, we urge those behind this dangerous, dysfunctional, and misguided post to desist forthwith”.

