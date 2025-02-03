GAC members meets over Obasa’s removal, others

Determined to end the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos House of Assembly after removal of the former Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, the apex decision making body of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) members have reconvene for a crucial meeting to take a stand over the face-off between the lawmakers and other pressing matters rocking the party.

The emergency meeting was said to have been reconvened by the Council leader, Pa Tajudeen Olusi, after Obasa’s removal polarized the GAC members with some against the lawmaker’s removal while the others supported the move, describing it as the right step to end the former speaker’s excesses.

Among those that have kicked against Obasa’s removal were Muraina Taiwo who represents Oshodi-Isolo in the council and a former senator, Anthony Adefuye, while a former minister of defense, Musiliu Obanikoro, who is also a member, faulted both chieftains stance on the issue, describing their comment as wrong.

The meeting holding on Monday came barely two weeks after a similar meeting was held inside the Lagos House in Marina where the council met with the new Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, and the 31 other lawmakers that voted during process that led to Obasa’s removal.

Aside from the Obasa and other lawmakers’ leadership face-off, the council will also be discussing the upcoming council elections in the state.

The issue that ended the over 10years peace stems from Obasa’s removal on January 13, 2025, by 32 out of 40 members of the House over allegations of financial mismanagement and misconduct.

His replacement, Mojisola Meranda, has sparked mixed reactions within GAC and the public.