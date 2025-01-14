GAC, 57 council chairmen endorse Obasa’s removal as Lagos speaker

After a thorough review of the allegations leveled against the Lagos State former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest political decision-making body of the state’s chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has endorsed the change in leadership of the House of Assembly which resulted in the emergence of the first female speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The council which includes former governors and deputy governors has also blessed the new leadership, praying for a successful tenure in the state.

They stated this during a meeting inside the State House in Marina where Meranda and other lawmakers visited the council members to get their response on the new developments that led to the removal of Obasa, who is a member of the council.

Aside from the GAC, the group of 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) under the umbrella body, Conference 57, have applauded the lawmakers’ decision to elect Meranda as the new Speaker for the Lagos Assembly.

Addressing newsmen after leaving the GAC meeting on Tuesday, Meranda said that the lawmakers specifically came to seek the GAC members’ blessing as the new leadership began to pilot the assembly affairs.

The speaker noted that the council members’ response excites the lawmakers and will aid them in performing their role effectively for the development of the state.

Similarly, the Conference 57 of Local Government and Local Council Development Area Chairmen in Lagos State has congratulated Meranda on her election as the first female speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In a statement by Conference 57’s Chairman, Alabi Kolade David and Public Relations Officer, Olusesan Daini, the group praised Meranda’s dedication, competence, and commitment to service, saying her emergence reflects the state’s progressive ideals and inclusive governance ethos.

They expressed trust in Meranda’s ability to deliver robust legislative leadership, foster development, and uphold democratic principles.

The council chairmen pledged to support and collaborate with the new speaker for a successful tenure.

It would be recalled that Mudashiru Obasa, who was the speaker of the state assembly was removed by his colleagues as the speaker on Monday.

In his place, the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda, representing one of the state constituencies in Apapa, was elected as the new Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In removing the speaker, the lawmakers alleged multiple financial and statutory violations against Obasa, the longest serving speaker and member of the assembly of the Lagos State Assembly.

Before becoming speaker, Meranda was the assembly’s chief whip and recently served as the deputy speaker.