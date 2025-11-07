Gabon lists Aubameyang, 26 others for playoff against Nigeria

The head coach of Gabon national team, Thierry Mouyouma, has released a 27-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Mouyouma, in a press conference, unveiled a strong squad for the crucial fixture as his side chased a debut appearance at the World Cup after a confidence boosting run in the qualifying first round where they recorded 25 points, winning eight matches, drawing and losing one respectively.

Marseille striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who captains the side makes the list alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, Mario Lemina.

The Panthers also have their top scorer in the qualifiers, Dennis Bouanga, in the list alongside Noha Lemina, Bruno Manga and Guelor Kanga.

Goalkeepers, Jean Amonome, Donald Nze and Anthony Mezul are joined by defenders, Lloyd Palun, Aaron Appindangoye, Johann Obiang, David Sambissa and Sydney Obissa.

Others are Jim Allevinah, Louis Autchanga, Yoann Watcher, Axel Meye, Aaron Boupendza and Ulrick Ella.

Gabon will square up with Nigeria on November 13 at the C.S Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. In continuation, the winner of the game will face Cameroon or DR Congo in the next round.