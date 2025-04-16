Gabon footballer dies after falling off China high-rise building

A Gabonese football player, Aaron Boupendza, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after falling off a high-rise building apartment in China.

As gathered, the 28years old Gabon athlete died after crashing from the 11th floor of the building, where his apartment was, to the ground floor in the country.

The forward’s demise was said to have came amid preparation for his 29th birthday scheduled for August, 2025.

Boupendza’s death was confirmed by the Gabon Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) through a statement released on its official social media handle on Wednesday.

According to the football body, “At 28, Aaron Boupendza is remembered as a talented striker who left a lasting impression during the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“Trained at CF Mounana and later at Bordeaux in France, the Gabonese international went on to join the Chinese Super League following a brief stint in Romania.

“FEGAFOOT and the wider Gabonese football community extend their heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time”.

The player’s demise has sent shockwaves through the football community and beyond the Gabon president, Brice Nguema, commiserating with his families and people affiliated to Boupendza.

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the tragic passing of Aaron Boupendza, a talented center-forward who brought honor and pride to Gabonese football. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who mourn his loss. May God grant peace to his soul,” Nguema said in his condolence message.

Meanwhile, authorities in China have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death with aims to determine whether it was the result of an accident, suicide, or foul play.

Boupendza previously played for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, where he helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference title and Supporters’ Shield before his contract was terminated in 2024.

Throughout his career, he has made his mark on the international stage, playing for several clubs across France, Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The deceased contributions to the sport and his country have left an enduring legacy, and he will be remembered not only for his athleticism but also for the pride he brought to Gabon.