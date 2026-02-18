Gabon bans social media over security threats

Gabon has announced the immediate suspension of social media platforms, citing growing security threats and the spread of harmful online content considered capable of undermining national stability and public order.

The move follows concerns over the circulation of false information, inflammatory messages, and other digital activities deemed detrimental to social cohesion and the security of state institutions.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the High Authority for Communication, Jean-Claude Mendome, said the decision was prompted by the spread of “inappropriate, defamatory, hateful, and insulting content” online, which he argued was eroding “human dignity, public morality, the honour of citizens, social cohesion, the stability of the Republic’s institutions, and national security.”

Mendome also cited the spread of false information, incidents of cyberbullying, and the unauthorised disclosure of personal data as additional grounds for the suspension.

According to him, such activities pose significant risks and, in the context of Gabon, could fuel social unrest, destabilise state institutions, and seriously undermine national unity, democratic progress, and existing achievements.

However, the regulator did not specify which social media platforms would be affected by the directive or how long the suspension would remain in place.

Despite the sweeping nature of the measure, the authority emphasised that “freedom of expression, including freedom of comment and criticism,” remains a fundamental right guaranteed under Gabonese law, suggesting that the action is intended as a security measure rather than a permanent restriction on civil liberties.