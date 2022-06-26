G7 nations bans Russia gold importation over Ukraine invasion

Members of the Group of Seven wealthy nations has announced a ban on imports of Russian gold over their invasion in Ukraine.

The decision was said to have been made following the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps under the shadow of the war in Ukraine and consequences ranging from energy shortages to a food crisis.

The move by Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada is said to be part of efforts to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow and cut off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine.

Confirming the announcement on Sunday,

the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, through a statement released on Sunday, said that the ban would hit directly at Russian oligarchs.

The measures we have announced today will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine,” .

“We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding. The UK and our allies are doing just that.” he said.

On his part, a senior U.S. administration representative said that the G7 would make an official announcement on the gold import ban on Tuesday.

“This is a key export, a key source of revenue for Russia in terms of their ability to transact with the global financial system,” he said.

As gathered, Russian gold exports were worth 12.6 billion pounds ($15.45 billion) last year and wealthy Russians have been buying bullion to reduce the financial impact of Western sanctions.

As well as the gold import ban, G7 leaders were said to be also having “really constructive” talks on a possible price cap on Russian oil imports.

