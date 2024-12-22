Fury Vs Usyk: The Cat hurts the Gypsy King

There was no round that Tyson Fury didn’t throw combinations but Oleksandr Usyk was too fast to be caught.

The cat didn’t fall for the bait, he did not wait to be caught by the Gypsy king’s uppercut and for the 12 rounds, he exhibited the better ring IQ to win this second fight unanimously by 116-112.

I ask again, who made the engine that runs inside Usyk? Of course God. But this Ukranian has not only shown us boxing, Usyk has taught us science early Sunday that there are so many ways to work out a win against an equally good boxer.

Despite the loss, I think Fury did his best. The Briton’s resilience showed that he actually wanted to win but Usyk’s ability was superior. Fury moved in earlier but Usyk would not allow him to impose his tactics.

From the early round to the later ones, Usyk dominated, using his slippery moves to hit Fury and living his evasive form to hide from the long arms of the Gypsy king.

It takes a very good boxer to touch Usyk. Fury was able to do this on a few occasions, mostly with some body shots that rocked the Ukrainian and forced him to step back.

In this generation of heavyweight, Fury is the only elite that has given us trilogy and I see another one happening against Usyk unless the Ukrainian will return to the cruiserweight division as quickly as he has promised.

Fury has been here for about 16 years professionally and should be respected for coming out against the best in this division for a good show. He is a veteran of the game, yet he created some flashes of brilliance despite his slow speed.

To Usyk, I can only wish him congratulations once again. I did not expect anything less from him. As I said in my earlier post that this second fight would be for Usyk a reinvention of his last tactics and of course the perfection of it.

He did just that by turning a split decision in the first fight to unanimous decision in the second fight to show that he is the master of the game and the best in this era.

Usyk is now a priority when it comes to boxing greats, having taken on the best at both the cruiser and heavyweights division unbeaten.

Congratulations to Usyk, the Cat

Kunle Awosiyan