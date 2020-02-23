Fury claims WBC belts, knocks out Wilder after seven rounds

By News Desk

British boxer, Tyson Fury, has claimed World Boxing Council (WBC) belt, knocking out United States Boxer, Deontay Wilder, during a heavyweight bout.

Fury, who put on a masterful performance on Saturday night in Las Vegas, stunned the former WBC heavyweight champion, Wilder, by dominating during their rematch with three knockdowns en route to a seventh-round.

Worried by the continued knocks down and flow of blood over his face, Wilder’s coach threw in the towel to save his boxer.

During the match, nothing went right for the beaten and battered Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs), who’s corner threw in the towel to save him from further punishment from Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), who fought fantastically from the first round to the finish.

“He showed the heart of a champion. He’s a warrior. He will be back. He came back from my big right hand and fought back,” Fury said.

Responding after the bout, Wilder said: “The best man won tonight, Even the greatest have lost and came back.”

While faulting the action of his coach during the seventh round, he stated that his plans were was come out during round eight for a shield to end the game effectively and possibly win.

“My coach threw in the towel but I’m ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things go on coming into this fight but it is what it is. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But he [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.”