Funseekers die after fire gut bar in Switzerland

Many have been reported dead and others injured following a large fire outbreak in a bar during new year’s day celebration in Switzerland.

A massive blast was said to have occurred at the scene, causing intense inferno and unrest, resulting in at least 40 of the victims dead, and many others severely injured, as informed by the authorities.

The police disclosed that the occurrence led to grieving scenes, promoting calls for emergency responders who showed up to ensure calm and order.

Police spokesperson at Valais station, Gaetan Lanthion, confirmed the incident at the Alpine ski resort in southern Switzerland, saying, “This morning, January 1, 2026, a fire broke out around 1:30 a.m at Le Constellation lounge bar in Crans-Montana in the canton of Valais.

“There are several injuries and several fatalities,” Lanthion said.

The police spokesman, however, did not give an exact figure for those killed and injured, or further details on the cause of the fire, however, he relayed that a press conference will be held with police and the canton’s public prosecutor.

In a new statement issued later on Wednesday, police said a major emergency response remains underway, with numerous police officers, firefighters, and rescue teams deployed to deal with the large number of people affected.

Police said further updates would be provided by Valais cantonal authorities as more information becomes available.