Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto’ grosses N468m, tops Nollywood chart

“Omo Ghetto” (The Saga), a movie by actress Funke Akindele-Bello, also known as Jenifa was declared Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

Reports have it that the 2020 comedy film has broken a four-year record formally held by Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’.

In a statement released by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the 2020 comedy film has so far grossed N468, 036,300 after holding the number one spot for its third week in a row.

“Omo Ghetto’ knocked off Kemi Adetiba’s 2016 Comedy movie” The Wedding Party” which had been Nollywood Highest Grossing Movie with N453,000,000. In the third place is ‘The Wedding Party 2 with N433,197,377,” the statement said.

According to agency report, Akindele-Bello’s latest feat was remarkable as it comes amidst a pandemic that crippled the film industry for months.

The comedy movie was released on Christmas day 2020 and is a sequel to 2010 trilogy ‘Omo Ghetto’, follows the chaotic life of Shalewa aka Lefty (Funke Akindele)

Lefty (Funke Akindele) struggled between living a life of wealth and comfort provided by her adopted mother or returning to her ghetto lifestyle. The comedy stars Funke Akindele in the dual role of Ayomide and Lefty, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Thomas.

Other were Eniola Badmus, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Michael, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo among others.