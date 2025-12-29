Funke Akindele’s Behind the scenes hits ₦1.1bn at box office

Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele’s latest movie, Behind The Scenes, has crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office, further cementing her status as one of Nollywood’s most successful filmmakers.

Box office figures show the movie has grossed ₦1,109,463,846 just 19 days after its release in cinemas across Nigeria.

The film, which features a star-studded cast including Funke Akindele, Scarlet Gomez, Tobi Bakre, Uzor Arukwe, Ini Dima-Okojie, Iyabo Ojo, and Mr Macaroni, has also recently expanded to the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to the actress.

Funke announced the milestone on her official Instagram page, thanking fans, colleagues, distributors, and her cast and crew for their support, describing the achievement as “only the beginning.”

“Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans, because without God and you, I am nobody. Thank you all for coming out to watch this movie and for supporting my brand through the years. Thank you to the distributors, my colleagues especially those not in the movie who still came out to meet and greet my fans. Big love to the cast and crew. This is only the beginning, let’s take Behind The Scenes even further,” Funke wrote.

Akindele has been named Nollywood’s highest-grossing producer of all time, the fastest movie in West Africa to cross ₦1 billion, and the first filmmaker to deliver three consecutive ₦1 billion movies within a calendar year. The movie also recorded the highest single-day gross in Nigerian box office history, earning ₦129.5 million on Boxing Day.

With Behind The Scenes still showing in cinemas and expanding internationally, the film’s box office run is expected to continue, further extending Funke Akindele’s record-breaking streak in Nollywood.