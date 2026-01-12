Funke Akindele’s Behind the Scenes crosses ₦2.1bn at box office

Nollywood star and filmmaker Funke Akindele has set a new box office record, as her latest film, Behind the Scenes, crossed the ₦2.1 billion mark, making her Africa’s highest-grossing filmmaker and the first West African film producer to achieve the feat.

The milestone was achieved through the film’s exceptional commercial performance across multiple markets, breaking long-standing records and outperforming previous Nollywood releases both locally and internationally.

The film recorded unprecedented box office success across cinemas in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, while also setting new records in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Reacting to the achievement, FilmOne Entertainment announced the record in a statement shared on its official page, following weeks of sustained cinema attendance and strong audience reception since the film’s release.

“Behind the Scenes has officially BROKEN and SHATTERED records, hitting over ₦2 billion at the box office and becoming the first Nollywood film in Africa to cross the ₦2 billion mark,” the statement read.

The company added that the feat makes Funke the first filmmaker to rank number one at the African box office for three consecutive years.

“This is also the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time in Africa, the UK, and Ireland, making @funkejenifaakindele West Africa’s highest-grossing filmmaker, writer, director, and producer of all time,” the statement added.

Directed by Funke Akindele alongside Tunde Olaoye, Behind the Scenes features an ensemble cast including Scarlet Gomez, Uzor Arukwe, Destiny Etiko, Mr. Macaroni, Ini Dima Okojie, Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Uche Montana, Ibrahim Chatta, and Victoria Adeyele. The film follows the story of Aderonke “Ronky Fella” Faniran, a successful real estate entrepreneur whose generosity and personal choices begin to negatively impact her private life.

The latest box office success further solidifies Akindele’s position as one of Nollywood’s most influential and commercially successful filmmakers, reinforcing her dominance in Africa’s film industry and her growing global recognition.