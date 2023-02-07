Funke Akindele loses mum few weeks to governorship election

The Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have to slow down campaign activities and join its gubernatorial candidate’s running mate, Funke Akindele, in mourning her mother, Dr. R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele, whose news of passing away after a brief illness was reported on Tuesday evening.

It was gathered that the popular actress’s mother died in one of the Lagos hospitals after a brief illness and a medical expert pronounced the woman dead after several checks on her.

A source close to the Lagos PDP governorship candidate’s running mate confirmed to The Guild that Akindele lost her mother on Tuesday and that her death was a shock to entire members of the actress who may find it difficult to recover from the loss to the woman.

Even though the source refused to mention the cause of death of the woman and other details, she disclosed that campaign activities may be slowed down due to the loss, even though the gubernatorial election is a few weeks away.

The source said the state chapter of the PDP has been informed of Akindele’s loss, a reason for the actress to take a break from electioneering activities and public appearances for time being, while she makes arrangements for the burial of her mother.

“Funke has been crying, she loves her mother, and the death of her mother is a big shock to her, something she never saw coming. Party leaders and faithful have been trooping to her residence for a condolence visit immediately after the news of her mother’s death filtered into the public.

Akindele might need to take some days off to personally mourn the death of her mother and also make burial arrangements alongside her siblings and members of her family.

“Funke’s mother died on Tuesday in one of the Lagos hospitals that I am not authorised to mention because of the sensitivity of the loss and I expect the actress to issue a statement on the death of her mother as soon as she is able to do so”.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly called Jandor, described her running mate’s mother as an epitome of motherhood, a respected medical doctor, and an astute disciplinarian with a great positive influence on her children, relatives and the society at large.

While commiserating with Akindele, the PDP gubernatorial candidate stated that the deceased had lived an exemplary life as the mother of his running mate

Jandor stressed that as a mother of one of most popular and successful actresses and politicians of her generation, the deceased deserved to be celebrated even in death.

In a statement released by Lagos State PDP, Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, he noted that the legacy and work done over the years by the medical practitioner would continue to keep her alive in the mind of those that were her relations and those she had affected positively.

According to the statement, o n behalf of the leadership of our party, the gubernatorial candidate of our Party, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran – Jandor, the party Executives and the entire members of Peoples Democratic Party – PDP in the state, we express our deepest heartfelt condolence to our Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate, Barr Olufunke Akindele and the entire member of Akindele family”.

