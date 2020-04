By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popular known as JJC, on Monday, pleaded guilty to contravening the lockdown directives in the state.

Funke Akindele and her husband were arraign by Office of Attorney General of Lagos State before an Ogba Magistrate Court over non compliance with social distance directives order.

The actress and the husband were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Aje Afuwa on a count charge pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) & (b) and 17(1)(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.

According to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, the offence is punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol.9 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Following the suspects conviction, the Attorney General asked that the court convict the couple’s accordingly.

Earlier, the defence Counsel, Abayomi Alagbada in his statement of defence said… “i plead for leniency on the following grounds, both of them her first offenders, they are respectable members of society and have two young children”.

Consequently, the Magistrate stand down the trial for thirty minutes to pronounce the sentence on the couple.